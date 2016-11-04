LOS ANGELES — Possibly the most bitterly caustic presidential campaign in U.S. history will be decided Nov. 8 when voters go to the polls to choose between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.

State Attorney General Kamala Harris is trying to become the second African-American woman to serve in the U.S. Senate as she faces Democratic rival Loretta Sanchez, an Orange County congresswoman.

Those are the top two races on the ballot that also includes 17 state propositions, two county ballot measures and four Los Angeles City ballot measures.

In the Senate race, Harris ran first among a slate of 34 candidates in the June primary seeking to replace Sen. Barbara Boxer, who announced last year she would not seek re-election.

Harris captured 40.3 percent of the vote statewide, while Sanchez received 18.5 percent of the vote. It is the first time Democrats will face each other in November in a U.S. Senate race under the state’s top-two primary rules that pit the top two vote-getters in the primary election against each other in the November general election no matter their party affiliation.

It will be the first time Republicans will not have a candidate for U.S. Senate on the ballot since the 17th Amendment to the Constitution was approved in 1913, calling for the popular election of senators instead of allowing state legislatures to appoint them.

In other races covering Hollywood and West Hollywood, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff will face Lenore Solis in the 28th Congressional District, which covers Hollywood and West Hollywood. Schiff received 70.5 percent of the vote in the primary; Solis received 18.74 percent.

In the 50th Assembly District, Democratic incumbent Richard Bloom will face Matthew Gene Craffey. The district includes Malibu, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Hollywood and part of West Los Angeles.

The county ballot measures are Measure A and Measure M.

Measure A would add a tax of 1.5 cents per square foot of improved property to replace expiring funding for parks and playgrounds, anti-gang efforts, senior and recreation centers, safe drinking water, protection for beaches and rivers and preserving natural areas and open spaces.

Measure M would add a half-cent sales tax and continue an existing half-cent traffic relief tax until voters decide to end it, to fund a variety of traffic upkeep and improvement projects including expanding rail/subway/bus systems, street repairs and earthquake retrofitting.

Both measures require two-thirds of the vote for approval.

The Los Angeles city ballot measures include:

• Measure HHH, which would authorize the city to issue up to $1.2 billion in bonds to buy, build or remodel facilities to provide housing and services for the homeless. The bonds would be paid for with an increase in property taxes. Expenditures would be monitored by a citizens oversight committee and an administrative oversight committee, and a financial audit would be conducted annually. The measure requires two-thirds of the vote for approval.

• Measure JJJ, which would require certain residential projects of 10 or more units seeking general plan amendments or zoning changes to provide affordable housing and meet training, local hiring and wage requirements, limit the city’s ability to deny amendments for projects that meet those requirements, require the city to ensure that community plan changes do not reduce the capacity for affordable housing units, and create a new affordable housing incentive program for developments near major transit stops.

• Measure RRR, which would amend the City Charter to expand the Department of Water and Power board from five to seven members, add qualification requirements, stipends and removal protection, double the minimum budget for the Office of Public Accountability, allow the council and mayor to reappoint the Office of Public Accountability executive director for an additional term, require the DWP to provide a four-year strategic plan for council and mayoral approval, establish a DWP analyst office, expand the board’s contracting authority, and require monthly billing by 2020.

• And Measure SSS, which would enroll all new airport peace officers in Tier 6 of the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions Plan, allow current airport peace officers to enroll at their own expense, and allow new airport police chiefs to enroll in the Los Angeles City Employees Retirement System.

Voters can vote early at six locations around Los Angeles County.

The county Registrar of Voters office in Norwalk offers early voting Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weekend early voter locations include the North Hollywood Regional Library and West Los Angeles College in Culver City.

More than 7,700 voters cast ballots during the first weekend of early voting Oct. 29 and 30.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Polling places are listed on the back of the sample ballot registered voters received in the mail. They also can be found by visiting www.lavote.net or calling (800) 815-2666.

For information on the 17 statewide propositions, visit www.laindependent.com.