LOS ANGELES — An estimated 10,000 to 12,000 people marched April 15 in downtown Los Angeles to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

The march began at 11 a.m. at Pershing Square at Fifth and Olive streets and wound up at Los Angeles City Hall, where speakers included local and state lawmakers.

No arrests or injuries were reported, according to Officer Aareon Jefferson of LAPD Media Relations.

Event organizers for the march said the event was meant to demand transparency and fairness from the president.

“Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump told the American people he would release his tax returns. Despite intense public pressure, President Trump has not yet done so — breaking with 40 years of precedent in the process,” said a statement on the Tax March website. “His administration’s excuse? ‘People don’t care.’ We do care. Without seeing his tax returns, we have no idea what he’s hiding.”

April 15 is normally the national deadline for people to file their tax returns, although this year since the date falls on a Saturday, the deadline was moved to April 18 because the District of Columbia observed Emancipation Day April 17, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Similar marches took place across the country, including one in the nation’s capital.