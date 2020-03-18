Public radio anchor gets Walk of Fame star

HOLLYWOOD — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled March 3 honoring National Public Radio special correspondent Susan Stamberg, the first woman to anchor a U.S. national nightly news program.

Walking to the lectern in front of the headquarters of the audio streaming service Dash Radio on Hollywood Boulevard amid chants of “Susan, Susan,” Stamberg said, “This is the superest Tuesday I’ve ever had,” referring to the day’s Super Tuesday presidential primaries.

“It’s an amazing day for me,” Stamberg said. “I’ve never had a Sweet 16 party. I never had a bat mitzvah. This makes up for it. It’s a terrific honor.”

Stamberg said “the honor really goes to NPR” and public radio.

“I know its an old-fashioned, old-fangled medium, but it’s the medium of my heart and its really the medium in which I’ve spent my entire career,” Stamberg said.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said Stamberg “for years has been at the forefront of documenting the American story and truth-telling.”

“What I think about you when I listen to your interviews is that you coax the listener to look much deeper below the surface and reveal the yearnings that stir in all of our spirits,” O’Farrell said. “That’s your universal appeal to your listeners.”

Stamberg was preceded in speaking at the ceremony by her son, actor Josh Stamberg, and actress Annette Bening.

Bening and Josh Stamberg appeared in “The Female of the Species” at the Geffen Playhouse in 2010.

“Susan met her backstage and they are both big fans of each other’s work,” Isabel Lara, NPR’s executive director of media relations, told City News Service.

Stamberg is an NPR “founding mother” and has been on staff since the network began in 1971. She began a 14-year run as co-host of NPR’s news magazine “All Things Considered” in 1972. She then hosted “Weekend Edition Sunday,” and now reports on cultural issues for “Morning Edition” and “Weekend Edition Saturday.”

Stamberg is known for her conversational style and knack for finding an interesting story. Her thousands of interviews include conversations with Laura Bush, Billy Crystal, Rosa Parks and Luciano Pavarotti.

Prior to joining NPR, Stamberg served as producer, program director and general manager of WAMU-FM, an NPR station in Washington, D.C.

Stamberg has hosted several series on PBS, moderated three Fred Rogers television specials for adults and served as commentator, guest or co-host on various commercial television programs.

Stamberg’s other honors include induction into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame.

Stamberg is also known for sharing her mother-in-law’s cranberry relish sauce recipe on NPR each Thanksgiving since 1971. The recipe, known as Mama Stamberg’s Cranberry Relish Recipe, is unusual in having horseradish as one of its principal ingredients.

From City News Service