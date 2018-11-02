Independent Staff Report

LOS ANGELES — Voters will go to the polls Nov. 6 to elect state constitutional leaders, members of Congress and the state Legislature as well as several ballot measures.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Los Angeles County will operate early voting locations at 10 sites throughout the county.

California has a traditional Democrat versus Republican battle in the race for governor this year after Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican businessman John Cox were the top two vote-getters in the California Primary June 5.

It will be an all-Democrat battle for the U.S. Senate, with incumbent Dianne Feinstein facing state Sen. Kevin de Leon, who represents a district that covers most of East Los Angeles.

Feinstein, who has served in the Senate since 1992, received 43.8 percent of the vote in the June primary while de Leon received 11.3 percent of the vote.

In local legislative races, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff will face Republican Johnny Nalbandian, a food industry businessman from Glendale, in the 28th Congressional District, which includes Hollywood and West Hollywood, as well as Burbank, parts of Glendale and the east San Fernando Valley. Schiff, a Democrat, has represented the district in Congress since 2001.

In the 33rd Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Ted Lieu will face Republican Kenneth Weston Wright, a physician, surgeon and professor from Los Angeles. The district includes Venice, the Fairfax District, Marina Del Rey, Playa Del Rey, South Bay, Malibu and Santa Monica.

In the 26th state Senate District, which includes South Bay and Westside neighborhoods, plus West Hollywood and Hollywood, Democratic incumbent Ben Allen will face Baron Bruno, a real estate professional from Marina Del Rey who listed no political party.

In the 50th Assembly District, Democratic incumbent Richard Bloom, who represents much of the westside as well as Hollywood and West Hollywood, had no opposition in his bid for re-election. Bloom has served in the Assembly since 2013.

In a countywide race, Sheriff Jim McDonnell will face a runoff against sheriff’s Lt. Alex Villanueva.

There are three Los Angeles city ballot measures on the ballot.

Measure E would align future city elections with state elections instead of the March primary and May general elections the city currently conducts.

Measure EE would do the same thing for the Los Angeles Unified School District elections.

Measure B would approve a study on whether the city should establish a municipal bank. If the study is approved, a future election could be held that would allow the formation of a municipal bank.

There are also 12 state propositions on the ballot.