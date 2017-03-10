HOLLYWOOD — Elvis Duran received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame March 2, honoring a 30-year career as a radio personality, including hosting the nation’s most-listened to Top 40 morning show.

“I’m going to say what everybody else has probably said at these — I’m totally touched and totally honored, but more than they ever will be,” Duran said. “I am totally thrilled at this day.”

Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin, who was celebrating his 40th birthday, and Epic Records CEO LA Reid preceded Duran in speaking at the ceremony in front of the Redbury Hotel on Vine Street, across the street from the Capitol Records building.

“Elvis Duran and the Morning Show,” which originates on WHTZ-FM (100.3) in New York City, has been nationally syndicated since 2009 and is carried by more than 80 stations and Sirius XM Satellite Radio.

In 2012, Clear Channel Media and Entertainment signed Duran to a new long-term deal. He continues hosting his hit syndicated show while expanding his role in such areas as talent and programming development, as well as serving as a spokesperson for the company.

Duran also appears on a bimonthly segment on “Today,” “Elvis Duran’s Artist of the Month,” featuring an up-and-coming artist he has discovered.

Duran is a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame and has been honored as best personality by the radio trade publication Radio & Records.

A native of Texas, Duran previously worked at stations in Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta and Austin.