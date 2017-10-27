LOS ANGELES — Actress Laura Liguori returns to the stage in “The Red Dress,” Tania Wisbar’s true-life tale of a young actress’ struggles in pre-World War II Germany. The play opens at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. It will run through Nov. 19.

Written by Tania Wisbar and directed by Kiff Scholl, “The Red Dress” is the tale of German starlet Alexandra Schiele, portrayed by Liguori, in a tumultuous 1930s Germany. Set in Berlin and derived from a true story, the play explores the intersection of politics and art after World War I and descending upon World War II.

“I am really looking forward to taking on the role of Alexandra,” Liguori said. “She is a light, with a strong voice, a fearless example of what it takes to stand up to a fascist regime.”

Liguori’s role follows her work in “The Gary Plays” written by Murray Mednick and directed by Guy Zimmerman, in which she starred in three out of the six-play series.

Born in Scottsdale, Ariz., Liguori was classically trained at the Oxford School of Drama in Oxford England, and Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles before gaining acclaim for her stage and television work.

Among TV credits are the sitcom “The Boogie Dilemma (Amazon),” “Suburgatory,” “Ugly Betty,” “Weeds” and “Growing Up Fisher.” Most recent films include “Love Lust, and A Room Key” and “Hollywood Girl: The Peg Entwistle Story” in which she starred as Peg Entwistle.