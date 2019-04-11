LOS ANGELES — Registration is underway for the United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ annual HomeWalk 5K.

The 12th annual HomeWalk 5K Family Run/Walk will take place May 18 at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles. It has become the largest public event to end homelessness in the nation.

Three members of the Los Angeles Rams, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and punter Johnny Hekker will serve as team captains for this year’s walk.

“Our most vulnerable neighbors need our help. Whether it’s single mothers and families, veterans or people who have fallen on hard times because of a loss of job or medical crisis, homelessness has many faces,” said Kevin Demoff, chief operating officer of the Rams. “At the Rams, our goal is to use our platform to rally ourselves, our community and all of Los Angeles to climb to new heights and tackle this pressing issue together with compassion, humanity and teamwork.”

“HomeWalk has provided 19,000 homes to our neighbors experiencing homelessness, and we know homes end homelessness,” said Elise Buik, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “This walk does more than fundraise — it unites our communities — and we know with the support of our three Rams HomeWalk team captains and the entire Los Angeles Rams organization, we are going to house even more of L.A. County’s 53,000 individuals who live every day on the streets.”

During its 11-year history, HomeWalk has successfully mobilized more than 100,000 people and raised $8.6 million in funding, which directly funded permanent supportive housing for L.A. County’s most vulnerable neighbors.

Powered by United Way of Greater Los Angeles, Everyone In is a countywide initiative bringing together leaders and voices across L.A. County to keep the best solutions to end homelessness moving forward by creating ways for the public to get involved; tracking, measuring and sharing progress; and lifting up successes and celebrating wins.

To register for the HomeWalk visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/homewalk2019/register/#signup.