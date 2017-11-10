WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 6 to celebrate the completion of renovations to the city-owned Werle Building.

Located at 626 N. Robertson Blvd., the Werle Building, is a 7,533-square-foot two-story office building built in 1940 in the Streamline Moderne style.

The city purchased the building in 1987 and in 2003 entered into agreements with various nonprofit organizations for the use of the property on a temporary basis.

In late 2011, the City Council approved a plan to develop long-term relationships with tenants and to make necessary property improvements.

The Werle Building support the needs of community members through local nonprofit organizations, which include:

• The West Hollywood Recovery Center, which serves more than 6,000 visitors monthly and provides a meeting place for 12-step groups and assistance with addiction recovery, prevention, and education.

• The ONE Archives Gallery & Museum, West Hollywood, which, as part of the ONE National Gay & Lesbian Archives, hosts regular shows and exhibits for the community.

• And the June L. Mazer Lesbian Archives, which is the largest major archive on the West Coast dedicated to preserving and promoting lesbian and feminist history and culture.

Renovations to the Werle Building were overseen by the city of West Hollywood with IDS Group, architect; Archico Design Build, Inc., contractor; and Heery International, construction management. Modifications to the Werle Building include up-to-date Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, elevator modernization and the creation of a meeting space on the building’s second floor, which is dedicated in part to community programming and events of specific interest to the lesbian community in West Hollywood.

The Werle Building is named for Daniel Werle, a fashion designer whose Werle Originals graced film and television actresses such as Loretta Young, Gloria Swanson, Barbara Stanwyck and Marlo Thomas. Werle’s ready-to-wear creations were sold nationally in such stores as Saks Fifth Avenue and I. Magnin. Werle died in May 1985.