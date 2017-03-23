WEST HOLLYWOOD — Maria Shtabskaya received the Women In Leadership Award March 22 at the 22nd annual Women in Leadership awards ceremony.

Shtabskaya makes a lasting impression on everyone she meets with her lightheartedness, insight, guidance and hard work. She is a West Hollywood resident who has established herself over the past 11 years as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management branch in Beverly Hills.

She is a sought out guest speaker where she educates and motivates the members of many organizations she serves.

Shtabskaya is active in both the Russian and LGBT communities in her work and community service and philanthropic efforts. She served as vice president of the Los Angeles Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce from 2012 until 2014 at the same time she was serving as vice chair of the Russian Advisory Board for the city of West Hollywood.

She also is a member and supporter of 360Karma.com, Empowering Women organization founded by Catherine Grey and a executive committee member and a supporter of the Evening With Women event presented by Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center to benefit woman and LGBT Youth for the last three years.

Born in Russia, she became an entrepreneur at the age of 21, operating her own successful travel agency before immigrating to the United States in 2004. Within her first two years here, she was breaking records in the world of fashion retail and was recruited to join Morgan Stanley Beverly Hills for an entry-level position.

Asked why she does the work she does, Shtabskaya says: “My goal is to help you to become a better investor by paying attention to your life and listening to your specific needs. When you work with me at Morgan Stanley, I utilize some of the smartest minds on Wall Street to help provide you with a proper investment strategy based on suitability.”

She holds a master’s degree from State University in Russia. She is fluent in both Russian and English.

The selection committee included members of the Women’s Advisory Board, a WeHo Chamber of Commerce representative and West Hollywood city staff. Candidates must work for an organization or entity in West Hollywood or work for an organization whose efforts greatly affect the community.

They must have demonstrated record of great achievement and/or civil involvement in the West Hollywood community. Proceeds raised from this year’s Women in Leadership Awards event will benefit the National Council of Jewish Women.