HOLLYWOOD — Actor Ryan Reynolds received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Dec. 15, three days after being nominated for a Golden Globe award for his performance in “Deadpool.”

Anna Faris, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were among those joining Reynolds at the ceremony in front of the Hollywood & Highland complex on Hollywood Boulevard.

Faris co-starred with Reynolds in the 2005 comedies “Just Friends” and “Waiting…”

Reese and Wernick wrote the screenplay for “Deadpool,” in which Reynolds played the title role and for which he received a best actor in a comedy or musical Golden Globe nomination. They also wrote the screenplay for Reynolds’ next film, the science fiction thriller “Life,” set to be released March 24.

“This is an incredible moment for me on so many levels,” Reynolds said. “I’m sitting here looking out at so many people I love and respect and many people who have put me up here as well. This is just absolutely unbelievable for me on so many levels.”

He called receiving a star “beyond anything I have ever imagined.”

“I always thought that if I got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that it would be in Burbank,” he joked. “So, it’s nice that it’s here.”

Born Oct. 23, 1976, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Reynolds began his career in 1991 when he starred in the Canadian-produced teen soap opera “Hillside,” which aired in the United States as “Fifteen” on Nickelodeon.

Reynolds’ other films include “Woman in Gold,” “Safe House,” “The Change Up,” “The Proposal,” “Green Lantern” and “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”