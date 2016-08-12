LOS ANGELES — Despite a report to the contrary, the prospective buyer of the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills insisted Aug. 5 the sale is moving ahead.

“Daren Metropoulos’ purchase of the Playboy Mansion is moving forward as planned,” according to Hannah Arnold, spokeswoman for Metropoulos & Co. “Gossip reports suggesting the deal has fallen apart are simply untrue.”

The website TMZ.com reported earlier that day that the deal, believed to be worth $110 million, had unraveled because Metropoulos, 32, wanted significant access to the property during Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s remaining years.

Hefner, 90, wants to live out his life at the mansion, even after the sale goes through.

TMZ reported that Playboy officials thought Metropoulos wanted an unreasonable amount of access while Hefner is living at the mansion, so the deal fell apart Aug. 4.

Arnold insisted, however, that the sale is advancing, with respect for Hefner’s wish for privacy.

“Concluding this complicated transaction is clearly in the interest of the sellers as well as Mr. Metropoulos, who has worked to respect Mr. Hefner’s wishes in this unusual situation, as both a neighbor and friend, and continues to look forward to serving as the next steward of this iconic property,” Arnold said.

Metropoulos, whose family owns Hostess Brands foods, lives next door to the mansion on a property he bought from Hefner in 2009 for $18 million. He was believed to have been planning to merge the two properties once Hefner’s tenancy ends.

Playboy Enterprises acquired the 20,000-square-foot mansion, which was built in 1927, in 1971. Before the reported $110 million figure was agreed upon, the mansion had been listed for $200 million.