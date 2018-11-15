HOLLYWOOD — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Nov. 9 honoring Emmy-winning comedian Sarah Silverman.

Silverman was joined in speaking at the late-morning ceremony in front of the Hollywood Toy & Costume Shop by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and actor John C. Reilly.

Silverman and Reilly both supplied voices in the 2012 animated comedy and “Wreck-It Ralph,” and reprise their roles in the sequel, “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” to be released Nov. 21.

Silverman stars in the topical Hulu comedy “I Love You, America,” where she looks to connect with people who may not agree with her personal opinions.

Silverman portrayed a fictionalized version of herself in the 2007-10 Comedy Central series “The Sarah Silverman Program,” receiving an outstanding lead actress in a comedy series Emmy nomination in 2009.

Silverman won an outstanding guest actress in a comedy series in 2008 for her portrayal of the biggest fan of police homicide consultant Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub).

Silverman won her first Emmy in 2008 for outstanding original music and lyrics as one of the five composers for a song on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Silverman won her second Emmy in 2014 for outstanding writing for a variety special, “Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles,” which also brought her a nomination as an executive producer as it was nominated for outstanding variety special.

Silverman also received writing and producing Emmy nominations for her 2017 Netflix special “Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust.”

In addition to her television comedy specials, Silverman starred in the 2005 concert film, “Sarah Silverman: Jesus Is Magic.”

Silverman was born on Dec. 1, 1970 in Bedford, New Hampshire and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire. She dropped out of New York University after one year to concentrate on her stand-up comedy career.

Silverman was a writer and featured player on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1993-94 season. She made guest-starring appearances in episodes of “Seinfeld,” “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Star Trek: Voyager” and was a cast member of the 2002 Fox comedy “Greg the Bunny.”

Silverman portrayed Gladys Heldman, who helped found the women’s tennis circuit, in the 2017 film “Battle of the Sexes.”