BURBANK — A Twitter feud broke out July 24 between President Donald Trump and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, with the president calling Schiff sleazy and Schiff responding that “your comments and actions are beneath the dignity of the office.”

“Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased congressman looking into ‘Russia,’ spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!” the president tweeted in the morning.

Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, one of the entities investigating if Russia meddled into last year’s U.S. election, responded with insults of his own, criticizing the president for watching too much TV.

“With respect Mr. President, the problem is how often you watch TV, and that your comments and actions are beneath the dignity of the office,” Schiff tweeted.

It isn’t the first time the two politicians have clashed.

Back in May after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, Schiff compared to Trump to Richard Nixon, the only president to ever resign from office in disgrace.

At the time, Trump tweeted, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Schiff responded at a press conference by saying, “It certainly sounds very Nixonian.”

“I have no idea whether this is the president once again suggesting things that are only true in a reality in which he occupies alone, or there is more to it than that, but if there are tapes he needs to provide them to Congress.”

Schiff also criticized the president for not understanding how the federal government operates.

“For the president of the United States not to understand that it’s completely inappropriate for him to be demanding loyalty from the FBI director who is in the midst of an investigation into the president’s own associates. … Our president doesn’t understand how our system of checks and balances work, doesn’t understand the Justice Department or the judiciary or the FBI director,” he said.

Schiff, who represents Hollywood and West Hollywood in Congress, was part of the committee that interviewed Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner July 25 about Russia’s role in the presidential election last year.

Schiff, along with fellow Southern California Democrats Maxine Waters and Brad Sherman, has been one of the more vocal members of Congress when it comes to criticizing the president.