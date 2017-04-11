Before a scad of celebrities catapulted to stardom simply for being famous, there was Angelyne. In the mid-1980s, the buxom beauty launched her own marketing campaign throughout Los Angeles, namely on billboards scattered throughout the city. For around 20 years, the self-proclaimed starlet was a fixture along major roadways. And then, suddenly, any sign of her all but disappeared.

But now, seven years after her last billboard came down, Angelyne and her team want to make a comeback. Jumping on the crowdfunding bandwagon, they’ve started an Indiegogo campaign to finance a slew of new billboards to promote the iconic and somewhat puzzling figure.

Billboards have always been an effective tactic for increasing revenue and foot traffic. Today, around 32% of survey respondents say they visited a retailer they saw on a billboard that same week. But Angelyne’s signs never publicized anything other than just herself.

It’s likely that these new billboards would follow the same pattern. The team wants to finance at least five billboards, but has set a rather conservative goal of $5,000 for their campaign. While around 17% of crowdfunding donations are made on mobile devices like smartphones, they’d likely need drum up enough interest to raise at least twice their original goal to fund one billboard. According to Reuters, it can cost anywhere from $10,000 to a staggering $100,000 per month to place a Los Angeles billboard.

Of course, Angelyne’s team is taking advantage of all possible opportunities to market her. Crowdfunding campaigns typically offer perks for certain donation tiers. For donating $15, contributors will receive an autographed photo of Angelyne. For $100, you can earn a one-on-one call with her. A $300 donation will allow you to snag an original Angelyne painting, and for the small fee of $25,000, you can become a named sponsor on her billboard.

Upon being asked about the reasoning behind her advertising resurgence, Angelyne told LAist, “There’s two reasons that come to mind. One is that everybody’s been coming up to me and saying, ‘I loved your billboards, where have they gone?’ and the other reason is that I haven’t had one in seven years, and it’s like the seven-year itch for me.”



Angelyne is also quick to add that the billboards aren’t really for her, and that she doesn’t need any more promotion.

“I’m so well-known and so iconic. I just don’t feel the need to put up more billboards. I’m just doing it for my fans. This is for them. And it’d be great if they pull it together and make it happen for them.”

Angelyne says that, although the billboards aren’t advertising much of anything, they still provide a service for the Los Angeles community. It’s all about Hollywood magic, she says.

“People say that they feel inspired by the billboards. They say that it reminds them that they can do what they want to do, and it inspires them to be their best version of themselves. I’m an inspiration; that’s what I hear.”

Thus far, Angelyne’s Indiegogo campaign has raised a little over $1,700, representing approximately 30% of their initial goal. With around a month left in the campaign, it’s not yet clear as to whether fans will be inspired enough to donate the amount needed to bring back this former Hollywood figure back into the spotlight.