HOLLYWOOD — Versatile entertainer Seth MacFarlane, a four-time Emmy winner who has also received Grammy and Oscar nominations, became the latest honoree on the Hollywood Walk of Fame April 23.

MacFarlane is best known for creating the Fox animated comedy “Family Guy,” now in its 17th season. He also created the TBS animated comedy “American Dad,” whose first 11 seasons aired on Fox; stars in, created and produced the Fox science fiction series “The Orville;” and was an executive producer for the 2014 Fox science documentary series, “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.”

MacFarlane also directed, co-wrote and supplied the voice of the foul-mouthed teddy bear in the 2012 raunchy film comedy “Ted” and its 2015 sequel “Ted 2;” and directed, co-wrote and starred in the 2014 western film comedy, “A Million Ways to Die in the West.”

“About 2,000 years ago Sunday, Jesus arose from the dead,” MacFarlane quipped to the crowd near the northwest corner of Hollywood and Vine, in front of the 33 Taps Bar & Grill. “About 30 years ago Sunday, I told my mom and dad that I would have a star on the Walk of Fame someday between Josh Hartnett and the dog from ‘Frasier.’ Of course, neither of those stories is actually true.

“But I do have to say … it is both an honor and an incredible inconvenience to be here. I’m thankful that so many of you either ditched work or are just unemployed and are able to come out here on a Tuesday morning at 12:30.”

Ted Danson, Mila Kunis and Ann Druyan were among those joining MacFarlane at the ceremony. Danson has appeared in three episodes of “The Orville” and supplied a voice on two episodes of “American Dad.”

Kunis supplies the voice of Meg Griffin on “Family Guy” and co-starred in “Ted.”

Druyan co-wrote and executive produced “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.” She is the widow of astronomer Carl Sagan, the host of the 1980 PBS science documentary series “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage,” which Druyan and Sagan and Steven Soter wrote.

McFarlane’s star is near the star of “Ted” star Mark Wahlberg. It came three days before the release of MacFarlane’s fifth album, “Once In A While.”

He joked during his speech that he was “privileged and humbled to take my place among the great many Hollywood notables whose names also adorn this Walk of Fame — Hollywood legends such as Donald Trump, Kevin Spacey, Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby. And I have to ask, am I worthy?

“After all the Hollywood Walk of Fame is truly the highest sidewalk-related honor a person can achieve,” he said.

MacFarlane is a 22-time Emmy nominee as a producer, voice-over performer and songwriter.

He has received three Emmys as outstanding voice-over performance for supplying various voices on “Family Guy,” including family patriarch Peter Griffin and baby Stewie Griffin, and one for outstanding original music and lyrics for writing the lyrics for the song “You’ve Got a Lot to See,” for the 2002 “Family Guy episode “Brian Wallows and Peter’s Swallows.”

MacFarlane’s recording career has brought him three Grammy nominations for outstanding traditional pop vocal album. He also has Grammy nominations for best comedy album for “Family Guy: Live in Vegas” and best song written for visual media for “Christmastime is Killing U” from the 2010 “Family Guy” episode, “Road to the North Pole.”

MacFarlane received a best original song Oscar nomination in 2013 for writing the lyrics for “Everybody Needs a Best Friend,” from “Ted.” The nomination coincided with the Oscar ceremony MacFarlane hosted. The best original song Oscar was won that year by “Skyfall” from the James Bond film of the same name.