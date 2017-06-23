LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is participating in the 2017 Pink Patch Project.

Assistant Sheriff Bobby Denham made the announcement June 15 at a joint press conference with the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association and other participating law enforcement agencies.

The 2017 Pink Patch Project is a campaign designed to increase public awareness about breast cancer and to raise funds to fight the disease.

Last year, the Sheriff’s Department sold more than 3,000 of the pink patches in less than a month.

“The department became involved with the Pink Patch Project in 2016 and raised $35,610 for the City of Hope,” Denham said. “Our goal is to surpass our last year’s results from the sale of the pink patches in an effort to provide greater hope to those who will benefit from our efforts.”

In a heartfelt address at the press conference, sheriff’s Cmdr. Cheryl Newman-Tarwater shared her own personal experience and stressed the importance of the Pink Patch Project.

“I am using this occasion in a positive way … to encourage everyone to be diligent about getting examined and staying on top of their medical regimen,” she said. “I am proud to be part of the Pink Patch Project. This is a grassroots effort by law enforcement to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and assist in raising the much needed money for beneficiaries like City of Hope.”

The 2017 Sheriff’s Department Pink Patch is available online at the City of Hope web store for $10. Proceeds go to the City of Hope for breast cancer education, treatment and research.

More than110 public safety agencies throughout the United States participate in the program. Officers from participating agencies will wear the pink patches on their uniforms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The pink patches are intended to stimulate conversation within the community and to encourage public awareness about early detection and treatment in the fight against this disease.

In 2016, the program raised in excess of $320,000 for cancer research organizations nationwide.

For more information, visit www.pinkpatchproject.com .