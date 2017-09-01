HOLLYWOOD — Charles Aznavour, the 93-year-old singer and songwriter who has sold more than 180 million records during a seven-decade career, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Aug. 24.

State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, and director Peter Bogdanovich were among those joining Aznavour at the ceremony near the Pantages Theatre, where the singer recently concluded a North American tour.

Aznavour has recorded 1,400 songs during his career, personally writing most of them, and produced albums in French, English, Armenian, Spanish, Russian, German and Italian.

In 1998, he was named Entertainer of the 20th Century in a CNN/Time Online poll, topping performers such as Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan and Frank Sinatra.

He has also appeared in more than 90 films, including foreign-language Oscar winner “The Tin Drum,” 1960’s “Shoot the Piano Player” and “Candy” with Marlon Brando. He also lent his voice to the French version of Disney’s animated film “Up.”

He also is known for his charity work, donating proceeds from his song “Pour Toi Armenie” to assist victims of the 1988 earthquake in Armenia. He and his son, Nicholas, founded the Aznavour Foundation this year, aimed at developing education, social and cultural programs, along with creating a museum celebrating Aznavour’s life.

Aznavour also serves as Armenia’s ambassador to Switzerland.