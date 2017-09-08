LOS ANGELES — Pop singer/hip hop artist Alicia G has released a new music video for her single “Ca$h & Nap.” To celebrate, she also is launching her all new OneAvenue Fanmoji app, giving fans a chance to download new emojis featuring cartoon versions of Alicia G.

“I am very thrilled and excited about this new video for ‘Ca$h & Nap,’” Alicia G said. “I had a great time changing costumes, working with some really fun people and showing a little bit of my rambunctious side. I hope fans will appreciate all the hard work everyone put into making it.”

The video is now playing on YouTube and on the Alicia G official YouTube Channel.

To celebrate the release of the video and single, Alicia G is launching her all-new OneAvenue Fanmoji app, giving fans a chance to download emojis featuring cartoon versions of Alicia G ideal for sharing with friends. The app includes catch phrases from her songs like “Ca$h & Nap,” “Pretty Girl” and “Reality TV,” with more on the way.

The app is available at the iOS App Store.

“We love supporting the careers of up-and-coming artists with great new music and Alicia G’s unique story and musical style are a great fit for OneAvenue Fanmoji,” said Dave Kaplow, co-founder and CEO of OneAvenue.

“OneAvenue Fanmoji gives Alicia G fans a new way of sharing the love while giving her a new revenue stream.”

The app also gives fans the opportunity to join the Alicia G Fan Club and get the latest news from the young artist, access exclusive photos and videos, get special messages from Alicia G herself, download fun new ringtones and more.

Coming to fame as a teenager when she first appeared in the ABC’s reality series “Wife Swap” in 2008, Alicia G had already earned much attention as a teen beauty queen, having earned a number of titles by the time television producers came calling. As a dancer, star athlete and accomplished singer, Alicia G is today making her mark in pop and hip hop with such hits as “Pretty Girl” and “Reality TV” last year.