The Superior Court of Los Angeles County will allow rapper and Long Beach native Snoop Dogg to continue his lawsuit against Pabst Brewing Co. for money allegedly owed for a previous endorsement deal.



Back in 2011, Snoop signed on to promote Blast by Colt 45, a malt liquor brand owned by Pabst. The contract included a phantom equity clause that would grant Snoop a portion of profits if the brand were to be sold to another company before January 2016.



In 2014, Pabst sold off all of its stock to a newly-established third party, Blue Ribbon Intermediate Holdings, LLC. Snoop’s lawyers say that sale should have triggered the phantom equity clause. Pabst’s lawyers disagree.



“That transaction did not result in the sale of ‘the Blast by Colt 45 brand or the entire Colt 45 brand family,’” Pabst attorney Robert Dugdale wrote in a motion for summary. “PBC owns these brands in their entirety to this day.”



Snoop’s attorney Alex Weingarten argues that the case is “lousy with evidence” that his client was swindled out of his share of the sale. Beer, after all, is big business; the U.S. produces about 224 million hectoliters of it every year, making it the second-biggest beer brewing country in the world.



“Pabst is trying to pull a fast one and argue that even though they sold this company for close to $700 million, they didn’t really sell the company,” Weingarten said.



Judge Malcom H. Mackey appeared to agree with the plaintiff.



“It’s maddening,” he said to the Pabst defense team. “You gentlemen have conjured up a lot of facts on this case.”



Judge Mackey ruled that the lawsuit could move forward to trial. A date is set for October.