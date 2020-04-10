St. Vincent Medical Center to reopen April 13

Closed hospital will offer 266 beds to treat overflow cononavirus patients

LOS ANGELES — After weeks of discussion amid a possible ownership change, the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center in the Westlake District will be used starting next week as an overflow facility to treat coronavirus cases, state and local officials announced April 6.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the hospital will have up to 266 beds available as a “surge” facility. Newsom said last month the state was in talks to lease the hospital, but a deal hadn’t been finalized.

The hospital is expected to be available starting April 13, in cooperation with Kaiser Permanente and Dignity Health.

Newsom said the lease is part of a statewide effort to add 50,000 beds to the state’s existing hospital capacity of 75,000 beds.

County Supervisor Hilda Solis, whose district includes St. Vincent Medical Center, said the county will work with Dignity and Kaiser to provide “transportation, referrals and other support” for the hospital’s operation.

“Once operational, the Los Angeles Surge Hospital at St. Vincent will serve the region with the primary mission of increasing hospital capacity to care for patients with COVID-19 which will help slow the spread of this virus,” Solis said in a statement.

Nonprofit Verity Health System announced in January that a proposed sale of the hospital in the Westlake District had fallen through, and the facility would be closing.

Verity filed court papers seeking authority to close the medical center at 2131 W. Third St. Verity Health was working through Chapter 11 bankruptcy and had hoped to transfer ownership of the hospital and three other medical centers.

Last week, Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s family foundation announced a bid to purchase the facility for $135 million and turn it into a hospital for coronavirus patients and research.

Soon-Shiong told the Times he intends to create a “central command” center that would attract doctors and experts on the virus, and relieve pressure on other hospitals.

“That’s what every city should have done, they should have established a central command,” Soon-Shiong told the Times, adding “we are in a war zone now.”

The state’s medical staff will run the hospital, according to the Times. A judge April 1 approved the Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation as the lead bidder for the hospital at a federal bankruptcy court hearing.

The Times owner also said he’s not sure what the future of the hospital will be once the pandemic subsides, but he mentioned helping homeless is a priority.

Soon-Shiong, 67, is a physician, surgeon, researcher, philanthropist and scientist who invented and developed an effective cancer treatment drug, according to NantWorks, the company of which he’s the chairman and CEO.

Soon-Shiong acquired the Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 for about $500 million.

Los Angeles County offered a bid for the hospital in early February, and the city was also contemplating purchasing it. St. Vincent had 366 beds at the time it was closed.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell praised the county’s efforts to purchase the hospital at the time.

“What I hope is that, as we move forward with the appraisals … some good Samaritan will go to auction and … buy it and turn it over so that we can utilize it,” O’Farrell said.

“LA County has the largest concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases in California,” said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “A time like this demands leadership, partnership, and collaboration and I applaud my fellow leaders and our community partners who have risen to that challenge with aplomb.

“Gov. Newsom’s swift effort to utilize the space at St. Vincent’s, and the collaboration of our private partners to operationalize this along with the Department of Health Services, is a true testament to the strength of our community here in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles Surge Hospital is one component of our county’s comprehensive effort to respond to the need for surge capacity as we come together to serve our community.”

Meanwhile, Barger said April 6 that International Medical Corps tents with additional beds for coronavirus patients will also be established at Olive View-UCLA and County-USC medical centers.



