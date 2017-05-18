Today, 86% of millennials in the United States have a smartphone, and these gadgets allow them to be connected to their social media platform(s) of choice 24/7/365. There are millions of users on these websites and apps every single day, but one U.K. user’s experience is going viral across the world.





For many women, wearing makeup is a way of expressing themselves, and 86% of makeup wearing women find that these products help to improve their self image. Kerry Whittaker, a makeup artist and part-time grocery store cashier, agrees.





Whittaker was working at her grocery store a few weeks ago when she overheard a customer comment about her makeup to the customer’s teenage daughter. The makeup-bashing comments included, “Who comes to work to sit at a checkout looking like that…don’t know who she thinks she is,” Glamour reports.





Enraged, Whittaker, who simply wore makeup to feel nice that day, took to Facebook to rant and rave about how it is no one’s business to judge someone based on their own personal beauty hangups. In her post, she chastised the mother for filling her daughter’s head with negative, anti-woman, and judgmental thoughts about complete strangers.





She said:







“1st of all: Why would you find that acceptable? I’m not harming nobody. Would you say the same about a girl who has a problem with her skin and spots on her face. I doubt it. 2nd: Why don’t you lead by example to your daughter about empowering other women rather than tearing them down. In this society the last thing we need to be doing to each other as humans is judging people based on looks.”







Whittaker received tons of support online from strangers applauding her on standing up for herself and not bowing down to anyone else’s preconceived notions for how a girl in her mid-20s is supposed to dress while at work.





Additionally, some users pointed out how there seems to be a double standard in the world of beauty, as the world expects and even encourages celebrities to wear full faces of makeup during their day-to-day activities. Take Kylie Jenner for example.





The teen reality television star turned socialite has taken advantage of her love for all things makeup and created an exceptionally popular makeup line. The makeup mogul is actually known for her bold, flair-for-the dramatic makeup and is loved for it. Kylie has even teamed up with her equally as contoured sister Kim Kardashian to create a hybrid makeup line to appeal to fans of all ages.





With this in mind, social media users pointed out the irony that Whittaker was verbally put down for something celebrities are loved for.





But, Whittaker isn’t taking the critique so seriously, as she reportedly challenged her customer, “When you can do a cut crease as sick as this then come back to me and tell me I look like sh*t.”





