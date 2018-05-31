WEST HOLLYWOOD — Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who has earned international headlines for her legal battle with President Donald Trump over an alleged affair she claims the pair had a decade ago, was honored by the city May 23 with a proclamation and a key to the city.

West Hollywood Mayor John Duran hailed Daniels as a leader in the resistance against Trump’s policies.

“Out of all the chaos of the Trump administration, our own Lady Godiva appeared on horseback,” Duran said during a raucous presentation at Chi Chi LaRue’s erotic apparel shop. “And as you know, Lady Godiva rode naked through the streets of England to protest injustice and taxes, and we have our own Lady Godiva here in the city of West Hollywood.

“She has had to bear the slings and arrows of attacks not only from people all over this country, but from the most powerful person on the planet,” he said. “And she’s held her head up with dignity and she fought back. And when she fights back and [Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti] fights back, they’re fighting back for all us to get our country back into our hands.”

Duran also proclaimed it “Stormy Daniels Day” in the city.

Daniels, over the shouts of paparazzi clamoring for photos, said she was touched by the honor. When handed the key to the city, she joked, “I’m not really sure what the key opens. I’m hoping it’s the wine cellar.”

“The community of West Hollywood was founded more than three decades ago on the principle that everyone should be treated with dignity and fairness and decency,” she said. “This community has a history of standing up to bullies and speaking truth to power, and I’m so lucky to be a part of it. I am elated and honored.”

Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — held a meet-and-greet and autograph-signing session at 7 p.m. at the store in an event promoting her #TeamStormy apparel line. She also had a 10 p.m. meet-and-greet planned at the Abbey nightclub.

Daniels is suing the president and his attorney, Michael Cohen, in federal court in Los Angeles in hopes of invalidating a non-disclosure agreement she signed before the 2016 presidential election preventing her from discussing details of her alleged 2006-07 affair with Trump. She claims the document is invalid because Trump never signed it.

Through White House officials, Trump has denied the affair. Cohen has admitted paying Daniels $130,000 as part of the non-disclosure agreement. He initially said he used his own money to pay Daniels and was not reimbursed by Trump. However, Trump — who initially publicly denied knowledge of the payment — recently conceded that Cohen was reimbursed.

Daniels’ lawsuit has been put on hold by a judge for 90 days while Cohen faces a federal criminal investigation in New York.