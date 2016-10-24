Approximately 5 million Americans get their wisdom teeth removed annually, but few people can say they’ve had oral surgery for a disorder called cleidocranial dysplasia, which “Stranger Things” actor Gaten Matarazzo has recently spoken out about.

The 14-year-old actor recently appeared on “The Jonathan Ross Show” with a few of his costars. During the show, Matarazzo opened up about his rare genetic disorder in an effort to raise awareness about the condition.

Fans of the show were delighted, yet baffled as to why Matarazzo’s character was written with the disorder, but as it happens, the young actor was so perfect for the role that the show’s creators decided to write his disorder in as part of the character.

As Matarazzo explained during his television appearance, cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD) is a disorder that affects approximately one in every 1 million people and affects the growth of bones and teeth.

The severity varies from case to case, and Matarazzo has expressed gratitude that he only suffers from a mild case.

“A lot of people have it much worse than I do,” he said.

The actor said he wants to continue to raise awareness for the disorder, as he feels his character in “Stranger Things” has brought comfort to a lot of people with the same condition.

Fortunately, he was able to do just that in a recent t-shirt campaign he ran.

He took to both Twitter and Instagram earlier this week to thank all of those who purchased his shirts, which featured a caricature of his character Dustin from “Stranger Things.”

He said he plans to sell the shirts again in the future to help raise more money and awareness for his cause.

Matarazzo reported that after the show was released on Netflix, he received hundreds of messages from fans who also suffer from CCD, thanking him for raising awareness and expressing their elation that his disorder was written into the show.

The actor is also open about his disorder on social media. Earlier in the summer he even poked fun at the false teeth he commonly wears when he’s not filming.