LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of students from East Los Angeles-area high schools walked out of class Nov. 14 and took part in a peaceful march in protest of Donald Trump’s election as president.

The walkout marked the sixth consecutive day of protests over the results of the Nov. 8 presidential election and came despite warnings from Los Angeles Unified School District officials calling for students to remain on campus and find other ways of making their feelings known.

“Although it has been nearly a week since the presidential election, many students remain concerned about the outcome and want their voices to be heard,” LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King said.

“These are important conversations that need to take place. We want our students to know they are not alone. However, it is critical that students not allow their sentiments to derail their education or for their actions to place them in danger. Students should limit their activities to non-instructional time and — for their own safety and to follow the law — they should remain on campus.”

Students from Garfield High School walked out of class around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 14 and began marching toward Los Angeles City Hall and Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights. The students marched despite a large red sign hanging near the front door advising students not to walk out but to “Walk in.”

By late morning, students from campuses including Roosevelt, Lincoln and Mendez high schools joined in the march, all walking toward the Civic Center area where they planned to converge for a large-scale rally.

Students from South Gate High School reportedly left school and were seen marching down residential streets near the school.

“We will not accept Trump’s sexism, racism, his put-down of LGBT folks,” one student told ABC7 as she marched.

Other students said they felt compelled to march to make their voices heard and demand that they and their immigrant families be protected.

Earlier, Los Angeles police warned of the impending demonstrations in a statement that stated: “It is very difficult to ensure the safety of children when they leave the safe confines of their school campuses.”

The statement encouraged parents “to discuss with their children the importance of abiding by the law and ensuring that any expression of opinion should be done in a lawful, safe and peaceful manner.”

Police warned that protesters who are not peaceful and lawful are subject to arrest for such violations as obstruction of movement of vehicles and people, refusal to obey a lawful order by a law enforcement officer, vandalism and refusal to disperse after an unlawful assembly is declared.

On Nov. 13, about 300 Los Angeles area demonstrators marched from the outskirts of Hollywood to CNN studios, police said.

The march began in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue, and went to the CNN Hollywood Studios at Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards, according to Officer Sal Ramirez of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.

Two of the three eastbound lanes on Hollywood Boulevard were blocked, as protesters took the curb lane and police guarded them in the center eastbound lane.

Twelve blocks away on Nov. 12, police estimated that about 20 pro-Trump activists had gathered at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. No arrests were made.

Dozens of people gathered at City Hall later that evening and the crowd grew to about 300, according to media accounts. The group took to the streets for hours.

That protest was much smaller than the demonstration with approximately 10,000 people earlier in the day, which converged on MacArthur Park and embarked on an almost four-mile walk downtown to the Edward Roybal Federal Building.

It was organized by the Union del Barrio activist group and was joined by several other organizations. There were no arrests in the morning in contrast to protests the previous evenings.