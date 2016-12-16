HOLLYWOOD — Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, who star in the new musical romance “La La Land,” which is already garnering Oscar buzz, sank their hands and feet into cement Dec. 7 in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre.

“I’m still not completely convinced that we’re not going to be arrested for vandalism,” Gosling joked before he and his co-star left their mark in the famed forecourt. “We had an opportunity to shoot in, I think, most of Los Angeles’ most iconic locations, except for this. So this is, I guess, the final piece to the puzzle, a beautiful way to end this experience.”

Gosling, 36, thanked the film’s director, Damien Chazelle, and added thanks to Stone “for doing this three times with me.”

“La La Land,” opened Dec. 9 in limited distribution for awards consideration. It opens nationwide in January.

It won the best picture award at the Critics’ Choice Awards Dec. 11 and received a leading seven nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The film marks the third time Gosling and Stone have appeared as love interests on film. They also worked together in “Crazy Stupid Love” and “Gangster Squad.”

Stone, 28, said being immortalized at the theater was “very, very exciting.”

“I came here — I moved to L.A. when I was 15 and came here, and my hands are an exact match for Jane Russell, so if, you know, you’re looking for a Jane Russell hand double, I’m your girl,” she said. “And this is an incredible experience and making this movie was an incredible experience, so what a place to get to commemorate that.”

In the film, Stone plays an aspiring actress in Los Angeles who is working in a movie studio coffee shop while trying to establish a career in Hollywood. She meets and falls in love with a struggling jazz pianist, played by Gosling, but their relationship struggles as their careers evolve.