HOLLYWOOD — A plaque honoring the late actress Carrie Fisher, famed for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” film franchise, was officially installed in cement in the TCL Chinese Theatre forecourt May 24.

The plaque was originally unveiled in December prior to the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” but it is now affixed in cement in front of the famed theater’s entrance. Her brother, Todd Fisher, was on hand to do the official unveiling — in an event held hours before the opening of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

“We just want to thank you very much for this great tribute, and I’m hoping to watch many more ‘Star Wars’ films in this very theater and many generations,” Fisher said. “May the force be with you all.”

Carrie Fisher died Dec. 27, 2016 at age 60.

The plaque, which says Fisher is “beloved by fans worldwide,” reads, “Dedicated to Carrie by the TCL Chinese Theatre, her ‘Star Wars’ home since 1977. We love you Carrie.”

The original “Star Wars” premiered at the Chinese Theatre in 1977.

CAPTION