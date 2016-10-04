California Governor Jerry Brown recently signed into law a measure that allows Californians to break into vehicles to rescue animals if they appear to be suffering from excessive heat exposure.

The law, called AB 797, requires citizens to contact the police before breaking into any vehicle.

However, if the police do not arrive quickly enough and the animal is in imminent danger if they don’t get out of the vehicle, citizens are granted permission to break in.

The bill provides immunity from civil and criminal liability to any person who caused damage to a vehicle in an effort to save an animal trapped inside.

Because dogs cool themselves only by panting and sweating through the pads on their paws, it’s important to note that just 15 minutes of exposure to excessive head and still air can cause brain damage and heat stroke.

The law is the result of a string of animal deaths due to time spent in hot cars this year, which outraged citizens, activist groups, and members of the government alike.

Fortunately, the government heard the call to action and responded.

However, the California government isn’t the only entity interested in the safety of dogs in cars.

Tesla, the electric car mogul, has just announced a new feature in their vehicles called “Cabin Overheat Protection.”

The company developed the technology to enhance the safety of passengers, particularly children and pets, who may be left in hot cars by drivers.

According to a statement released by Tesla, the technology is designed to keep their cars at moderate temperatures for several hours at a time, even if the car isn’t turned on.

The company also claims that the technology is only possible in its electric vehicles. They are attributing its success to the uniquely large batteries in their vehicles.

Tires might have to be rotated every 6,000 miles, but a pet should never be left alone in a hot vehicle for any amount of time.

Experts agree, stating that even if you currently own a Tesla, it’s important to keep your pets and children out of hot cars.

While the new California law might allow people to break into cars if an animal is in danger, some citizens are worried that people may break into cars under the guise of saving animals to commit a crime.

Only time will tell just how effective this good Samaritan law is.