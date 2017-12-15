BEVERLY HILLS — Director Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy romance “The Shape of Water” scored a leading seven nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, while Steven Spielberg’s journalism drama “The Post” and the dark crime tale “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” each earned six as nominations were revealed Dec. 11.

All three films were nominated for best motion picture drama, along with the coming-of-age gay romance “Call Me By Your Name” and director Christopher Nolan’s war epic “Dunkirk.”

For musical or comedy films, nominations went to “The Disaster Artist,” “Get Out,” “The Greatest Showman,” “I, Tonya” and “Lady Bird.”

Del Toro, Spielberg and Nolan were all nominated for best director, as were Martin McDonagh for “Three Billboards” and Ridley Scott for “All the Money in the World.”

Meryl Streep, a perennial favorite of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the Globes, was nominated for best actress in a drama film for her role as Washington Post publisher Kate Graham in “The Post.” It’s the 31st career Globe nomination for Streep, who has won eight, along with the HFPA’s Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Also nominated for best actress in a drama were Jessica Chastain for “Molly’s Game,” Sally Hawkins for “The Shape of Water,” Frances McDormand for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and Michelle Williams for “All the Money in the World.”

Tom Hanks was nominated for best drama actor for “The Post,” along with Daniel Day-Lewis for “Phantom Thread,” Timothee Chalamet for “Call Me By Your Name,” Gary Oldman for his role as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour” and Denzel Washington for “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Emma Stone and Steve Carell were both nominated in the musical/comedy field for their lead roles in “Battle of the Sexes,” the story of the famed tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

Stone will compete with Judi Dench of “Victoria & Abdul,” Helen Mirren for “The Leisure Seeker,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya” and Saoirse Ronan for “Lady Bird.”

Carell, meanwhile, will be challenged by Ansel Elgort for “Baby Driver,” James Franco for “The Disaster Artist,” Hugh Jackman for “The Greatest Showman” and Daniel Kaluuya for “Get Out.”

Singer Mary J. Blige scored a nomination for best supporting actress for her turn in “Mudbound.” Allison Janney was nominated in the category for her role in “I, Tonya,” along with Laurie Metcalf of “Lady Bird,” Hong Chau of “Downsizing” and Octavia Spencer of “The Shape of Water.”

Christopher Plummer was nominated for best supporting actor for “All the Money in the World.” Plummer was a late addition to the film, with his part originally played by Kevin Spacey, who was cut from the movie following sexual assault allegations. Also nominated for supporting actor were Willem Dafoe for “The Florida Project,” Armie Hammer for “Call Me By Your Name,” Richard Jenkins for “The Shape of Water” and Sam Rockwell for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Disney/Pixar’s box office hit “Coco” was nominated for best animated film, along with “The Boss Baby,” “The Breadwinner,” “Ferdinand” and “Loving Vincent.”

On the small screen, HBO’s “Big Little Lies” scored a leading six nominations, including one for best television movie or miniseries. FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “Fargo” were also nominated in the category, along with USA’s “The Sinner” and Sundance’s “Top of the Lake: China Girl.”

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon were both nominated for best actress in a TV movie for “Feud,” as were Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon for “Big Little Lies.” Jessica Biel of “The Sinner” rounded out the category.

Robert De Niro was nominated for best actor in a miniseries or TV movie for “The Wizard of Lies,” along with Jude Law for “The Young Pope,” Kyle MacLaughlan for “Twin Peaks,” Ewan McGregor of “Fargo” and Geoffrey Rush of “Genius.”

NBC’s reboot of “Will & Grace” was nominated for best television comedy series, as was ABC’s “Black-ish,” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Netflix’s “Master of None” and Showtime’s “SMILF” rounded out the category.

Netflix landed two shows in the best drama category — “Stranger Things” and “The Crown,” which won the prize last year. They will compete with HBO’s powerhouse “Game of Thrones,” Hulu’s much-publicized “The Handmaid’s Tale” and NBC’s hit “This is Us.”

Claire Foy of “The Crown” will look to repeat her win for best

actress in a drama series. She is being challenged by Caitriona Balfe of “Outlander,” Maggie Gyllenhaal of “The Deuce,” Katherine Langford for “13 Reasons Why” and Elisabeth Moss for “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Competing for best drama actor honors are Jason Bateman for “Ozark,” Sterling K. Brown for “This is Us,” Freddie Highmore for “The Good Doctor,” Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul” and Liev Schreiber for “Ray Donovan.”

Eric McCormack was nominated for best actor in a comedy series for the “Will & Grace” reboot, along with Anthony Anderson of “Black-ish,” Aziz Ansari for “Master of None,” Kevin Bacon of “I Love Dick” and William H. Macy for “Shameless.”

Comedy series actress nods went to Pamela Adlon for “Better Things,” Alison Brie for “Glow,” Rachel Brosnahan for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Issa Rae for “Insecure” and Frankie Shaw for “SMILF.”

The Golden Globe nominations were announced at an early morning event Dec. 11 at the Beverly Hilton by Sharon Stone, Garrett Hedlund, Kristin Bell and Alfre Woodard.

The Golden Globe Awards will be presented Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton in a ceremony hosted by Seth Meyers.

The Golden Globes are often viewed as predictive of Oscar winners, but the record is mixed. Since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association divided the film category into two formats for the Golden Globes in 1963, nearly 65 percent of the films that ended up with best picture Academy Awards had first

received a Golden Globe.

The Golden Globe drama winner has gone on to win a best picture Oscar 28 of 54 times, including last year’s “Moonlight.” The musical/comedy winner has won seven times at the Oscars.