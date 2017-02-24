TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

Three films receive Made in Hollywood Honors

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, second from left, was present Feb. 16 when three films that are nominated for Academy Awards Feb. 26 were presented with the sixth annual Made in Hollywood Honors awards, Also pictured, from left, are Justin Hurwitz, composer for ‘La La Land;’ Robert Foulkes, location manager for ‘La La Land;’ Tom Everett Scott, actor in ‘La La Land;’ Jazmyn Simon, host; Michael Beugg, executive producer, for ‘La La Land;’ Linus Sandgren, cinematographer for ‘La La Land;’ and Milly Latrou, supervising sound editor for “La La Land.” (Courtesy photo)
HOLLYWOOD — The Oscar-nominated films “La La Land,” “Moana,” and “Zootopia” were recognized Feb. 16 at the sixth annual Made in Hollywood Honors.

The Los Angeles City Council and six major entertainment organizations partner to give out the honors to films nominated for Academy Awards for best picture or best animated feature that were made primarily in Hollywood or throughout California.

The event, which was held at the Heart of Hollywood Terrace, was hosted by Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and emceed by Jazmyn Simon, star of the HBO series “Ballers.”

Award recipients included: Osnat Shurer, producer of “Moana,” Clark Spencer, producer, of “Zootopia;” and Robert Foulkes, location manager of “La La Land,” who was joined on stage by Executive Producer Michael Buegg, the film’s star Tom Everett Scott, producer Clark Spencer, cinematographer Linus Sandgren, choreographer Mandy Moore, supervising sound editor Milly Latrou and production sound mixer Steve Morrow.

Made in Hollywood Honors was established in 2011, and since then, five of the honorees have gone on to win Oscars for best picture or best animated feature, including “The Artist,” “Argo,” “Frozen,” “Big Hero 6” and “Inside Out.”

In addition, each summer, the Made in Hollywood Honors recognizes Emmy-nominated television productions made in California.

The Made in Hollywood Honors is a collaboration between the Los Angeles City Council, SAG-AFTRA, the California Film Commission, Film L.A., Teamsters Local 399, the Film Musicians Secondary Markets Fund and the Producers Guild of America.

 

