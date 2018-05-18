LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Robert Arcos, LAPD First Assistant Chief Michel Moore and San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott have been identified as the three finalists being considered as replacements for retiring Police Chief Charlie Beck.

Citing three unnamed sources, the Los Angeles Times identified the trio as the law enforcement veterans whose names have been forwarded to Mayor Eric Garcetti by the Board of Police Commissioners. The commission narrowed the field from 31 people who originally applied.

Garcetti will select the next chief from the three finalists, and the selection must also be approved by the City Council.

Arcos, a Latino, leads the LAPD’s Central Bureau, which includes downtown and parts of northeast Los Angeles. Scott, who is black, was with the department for 27 years but left more than a year ago to become police chief in San Francisco. Moore is in charge of LAPD’s patrol operations.

The Times reported that Moore’s father was Basque, and he is listed as Hispanic on LAPD rosters, but his heritage has not played a significant role in defining him in the department.

“We had an outstanding pool of candidates to choose from,” Police Commission President Steve Soboroff said. “This city would be well-served by any of the candidates, but the three individuals we presented to the mayor today are truly outstanding.”

Some city leaders, including Councilman Joe Buscaino, a former LAPD officer, had called on the city to hire its first female chief. Sandy Jo MacArthur, who retired three years ago as an assistant chief, applied for the job but was not among the three finalists, according to The Times.

Garcetti said last week that he expects to announce his selection for the next police chief by the end of the month or sooner. Garcetti said he will interview all three of the top candidates. He also said he would engage community leaders and City Council members for their opinion, and that his chemistry with the candidates would be important.

“The chemistry between the chief and a mayor for the city is really important for the city to work well,” he said. “We’ve known that in L.A. when the chemistry is not there, or worse than bad chemistry — hostility. And the relationship I’ve had with Charlie has been absolutely invaluable.”

Beck announced in January that he will retire June 27, a year and a half before his second five-year term ends. He has led the Los Angeles Police Department since 2009.