HOLLYWOOD — Actor/comedian Tracy Morgan, who spent seven seasons as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” and co-starred in the NBC comedy “30 Rock,” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame April 10.

The ceremony coincided with the airing of the second episode of his TBS comedy “The Last O.G.”

“When I was a poor kid growing up in the projects of Brooklyn I never dreamed I’d have a star on the Walk of Fame, but now that I’m here, I have to tell you, I feel pretty comfortable,” Morgan said. “With the smell of weed and stale urine, it’s just like being in the projects. … I’ll tell you what’d really make me feel at home is if somebody spray-painted graffiti on my star.”

The comic, who nearly died in a six-vehicle crash in New Jersey in 2014, thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for placing his star in front of the W Hollywood hotel.

“For some reason I thought it might have been down at Crenshaw or Watts or Compton,” he joked. “I thought they were gonna put it in the jungle somewhere.”

Jordan Peele, the actor and Oscar-winning screenwriter who is a creator and executive producer of “The Last O.G.,” and actor and comedian Martin Lawrence joined Morgan in speaking at the ceremony.

Morgan began his television career in 1994 with a recurring role on the Fox comedy “Martin,” which starred Lawrence.

Morgan thanked Martin for launching his career, and hailed Peele for playing a key role in his recovery from the 2014 traffic collision that killed a fellow comic and left Morgan in a coma for two weeks. He said when he got out of the hospital, he watched episodes of the sketch comedy show “Key & Peele.”

“The laughter you gave to me helped me speed up my healing process,” Morgan told Peele.

Morgan received an outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series Emmy nomination in 2009 for his work on the NBC comedy “30 Rock” and an outstanding guest actor in a comedy series Emmy nomination in 2016 for hosting “Saturday Night Live,” on which he was a cast member from 1996-2003.

Morgan was born on Nov. 10, 1968, in the Bronx, a borough of New York City, and was raised in Brooklyn. He began his career performing comedy on the streets.

Morgan left “Saturday Night Live” to star in his own NBC series, “The Tracy Morgan Show,” which ran for 18 episodes in the 2003-04 season.

Morgan starred in standup specials in 2010 on HBO in 2014 for Comedy Central.

Morgan’s movie credits include “The Longest Yard,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” and “Head of State.”