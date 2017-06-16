WEST HOLLYWOOD — The Los Angeles LGBT Center will hold the 19th annual Trans Pride L.A. festival, a two-day event celebrating the vibrancy and uniqueness of the trans and gender queer community in and around Los Angeles June 16 and 17.

The event is part of the One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival programming.

Trans Pride kicks off from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 16 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood, with a Big Queer Convo featuring trans activist, motivational speaker, fitness enthusiast and the first trans person to be on the cover of Men’s Health magazine, Aydian Dowling at 7 p.m., followed by a reception for the art exhibit, We Can Be Heroes, at 9 p.m.

The festival continues June 17 from noon to 9:30 p.m. with entertainment, food, drinks, workshops and resources.

Admission is free and reservations are not required; however, reservations are recommended for the Big Queer Convo June 16.

For more information and a link to reserve a ticket, visit www.facebook.com/TransPrideLA.