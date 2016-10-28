LOS ANGELES — Actor JC Tremblay will portray a man who gets embroiled in illegal mixed martial arts fights set up by the Mexican mob in the upcoming independent film “Imprisoned,” now in production in Mexico.

The 26-year-old actor known for his roles on HBO’s “True Blood,” the short film “Venom: Truth in Journalism,” featuring Ryan Kwantem of “True Blood,” and others, will be portraying Lucas, one of three friends who are invited to Mexico to participate in an MMA event.

The three soon see their trip turn into their worst nightmare when they realize they are involved in a series of illegal MMA matches run by an arms dealer. The film, produced by Sharry Flaherty, Gary Flynn and Isaac Rhino, also stars Aman Mehra (“Armenia, My Love…”) and newcomer Ozlem Cetin.

“I’m very pleased to be a part of a project that is very character driven and features some great action sequences,” Tremblay said. “I’ve always been attracted to meaty dramatic roles that allow you to challenge yourself and create a unique character that is unlike any other.”

Casting Tremblay in the lead role for the film was an easy decision, given the actor’s versatility and talent, Flaherty said.

“JC is a very accomplished actor who definitely has the chops to portray this very compelling character,” she said.

Tremblay’s role comes on the heels of his starring role in the upcoming film “Shake it Off,” directed by Brian Petillo and produced by Masked Patriot, as well as his lead role in the upcoming “Muchachos Brothers,” a film directed and produced by Esra Saritas Guven (“The White Rabbit”).