The truck driver who struck a limousine carrying comedian Tracy Morgan and several other passengers, killing comedian James “Jimmy Mack” McNair, has pleaded guilty to the 2014 crash.



According to the Houston Chronicle, Kevin Roper, 37, a Wal-mart truck driver pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and four counts of third-degree aggravated assault for the deadly crash on the New Jersey Turnpike. Under the terms of Roper’s plea, as long as he performs community service and satisfies other conditions over the next few year, he can avoid prison time.



Though there are many factors that can contribute to truck accidents, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reports that the truck drivers themselves are actually 10 times more likely to cause roadway accidents compared to other factors like weather or driving conditions, improper loading, and poor maintenance.



“Mr. Roper entered a guilty plea to certain counts of the indictment pending against him,” said David Glassman, Roper’s attorney. “In exchange he was granted admission into the PTI [pretrial intervention] program.” He added that the deal Roper made was an “exception result and opportunity given the serious nature of the charges and potential for far more serious outcomes. Kevin is grateful for this opportunity to get these charges dismissed and move on with his life.”



CNN reports that on the day of the crash, Roper drove 12 hours before he began working a 14-hour shift for Wal-mart. The National Transportation Safety Board believes that Roper’s fatigue, caused by the 26 hours of driving, caused the accident.



After the crash, Tracey Morgan was left in a coma for two weeks. He suffered multiple broken bones, and a traumatic brain injury in addition to being left blind for six days.



Since the accident, Wal-mart has settled with Morgan and McNair’s family.



“Wal-mart did right by me and my family, and for my associates and their families,” Morgan said. “I am grateful that the case was resolved amicably.”