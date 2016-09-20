Donald Trump released a letter from his longtime physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, on Thursday. The letter described Trump’s health as “astonishingly excellent,” and included the questionable statement: “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

When asked about his statement by NBC News, Bornstein explained that what he’d really meant was that Trump would be the healthiest “by the standards of the current state of the other presidents.” Considering that currently most of the former presidents are dead, Bornstein was simply pointing out the fact that Trump is still breathing. Ultimately, it didn’t say much about the candidate’s physical state as a living human being.

Bornstein’s letter became the topic of Thursday’s Dr. Oz episode when Trump’s appearance on the program showcased some of the presidential candidate’s worst reality television showmanship. Dr. Oz asked Trump, on the air, to share his medical records, and the 70-year-old gladly complied.

What is puzzling to many Americans is why Dr. Oz brought up the results of Trump’s testosterone test and why Bornstein even ordered this test in the first place. According to Dr. Vito Imbasciani, a urologist and the president of the Los Angeles County Medical Association, testosterone levels are not usually tested as part of a routine physical checkup.

“Of the 3,000 possible things I could send your blood off to the lab to be checked for, testosterone is the most unusual,” he said. He explained that testosterone levels vary widely among healthy adult men. Research shows that testosterone is known to decrease by one percent per year after the age of 30. At 70 years old, Donald Trump’s testosterone level is expected to be relatively low, but according to Imbasciani, the only two health reasons one would want to test it would be if bone density was low or if infertility was a problem.

The Trump campaign has not revealed whether or not bone density or infertility were factors in deciding to have his testosterone levels checked, leaving some skeptics wondering if the announcement of his hormone levels wasn’t just an excuse to demonstrate his “manliness” during his presidential race against a woman.