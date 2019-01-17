WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city will continue its tradition of joining hundreds of communities across the country in a National Day of Service to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday by providing two opportunities for community members to make an impact.

Community members can take part in a clothing drive event at the West Hollywood City Council chambers for donations to the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Youth Center from 7 to 9 a.m. Jan. 19 or participate in the downtown Los Angeles women’s march Jan. 19.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Youth Center is in greatest need of all adult sizes of new or lightly used dress clothes such as pants, shirts, suits, belts, shoes (men’s 7-13, women’s 6-12, with the shoes tied together), jeans, jackets, coats, and ponchos (for all weather), hoodies, sweats; T-shirts and brand new packages of socks and underwear, Also needed are travel-sized hygiene items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, soap and shaving items, granola bars; $5 gift cards for Target, and food or grocery store gift cards.

The Cityline Commuter, the city’s free mini-bus to the Hollywood & Highland Center, will operate extended hours Jan. 19 at 15-minute intervals to assist community members in easily getting to and theRed Line, which will take them downtown for the women’s march, which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Red Line service stops at Pershing Square where riders can walk to the women’s march.

The Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday was designated as a national day of service by Congress in 1994. Each year, the city of West Hollywood participates in this call to action.