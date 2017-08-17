UNIVERSAL CITY — A maze based on the “Saw” series of horror films is the latest addition to the lineup for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios, park officials have announced.

“SAW: The Games of Jigsaw” is an all-new maze featuring a collection of the most infamous traps from the film series that debuted in 2004. The maze will also tease the upcoming eighth installment of the film series, titled “Jigsaw.” A previous “Saw” maze was at Universal Studios for 2010′s Halloween Horror Nights.

“‘Saw’ is one of the top-grossing horror film franchises, and we’re thrilled that the fan favorite is making its return to ‘Halloween Horror Nights,’” said John Murdy, creative director at Universal Studios Hollywood and executive producer of “Halloween Horror Nights.” “[The maze] will encompass the greatest collection of traps featured in all eight ‘Saw’ movies to bring to life the most twisted ‘Saw’ maze ever produced, and we can’t wait for our fans to relive moments from the films.”

The attraction joins those previously announced for 2017, including mazes based on the film “The Shining,” the TV shows “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” and “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” and “Titans of Terror,” which will feature the villains from the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Friday the 13th” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” film franchises.

Two other mazes have yet to be announced.

“Halloween Horror Nights” kicks off Sept. 15 and runs through Nov. 4.

Additional details will be revealed in the coming weeks. More information can be found atwww.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.