HOLLYWOOD — Two-time Golden Globe nominee Jack Black received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Sept. 18, three days before the release of his latest film, “The House With a Clock in its Walls.”

“I’ve wanted one of these things for so long,” he said. “Since I was a kid, I thought, ‘Oh man, if you get one of those stars on the sidewalk, that means you’ve made it.’ And I feel like I’ve finally grasped that sweet brass ring. And then the question, is where do we go now?”

He then joked, “And I’m here to announce my retirement.”

Black was joined at the ceremony by his longtime collaborator, actor/writer Mike White. He co-starred with Black and wrote the script for the 2003 comedy “School of Rock,” was a writer for the screenplay of Black’s 2006 wrestling comedy “Nacho Libre” and wrote the screenplays for Black’s 2002 comedy “Orange County” and his 2015 black comedy “The D Train.”

Black received his first Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actor in a motion picture — comedy or musical — for “School of Rock.”

In the film, Black portrays a struggling rock guitarist who is kicked out of his band, then disguises himself as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school and forms a band of fourth-graders to attempt to win a Battle of the Bands.

Black received his second in 2010 for his role as an affable mortician who strikes up a friendship with a wealthy widow (Shirley MacLaine) in “Bernie.”

Black’s other film credits include “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Goosebumps,” the 2005 version of “King Kong,” “Shallow Hal,” and “The Holiday.”

Black was born Thomas Jacob Black in Santa Monica on Aug. 28, 1969. He attended UCLA, dropping out during his sophomore year to pursue an acting career.

He also is the lead singer for the comedy rock/hard rock duo Tenacious D, which won the Grammy for best metal performance in 2014 for “The Last In Line.” It received a best comedy album Grammy nomination in 2011 for “Rize of the Fenix.”