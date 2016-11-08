Even in a volatile market, certain investments can still be good financial decisions. Real estate is often a smart choice, as more than a third of real estate investors make more than $75,000 per year. The trick is recognizing whether or not the investment at hand makes economic sense.

Sometimes, you may be required to ignore the potential or the prestige of the property or company in question, so that you can look objectively at a situation. If it’s not a good buy, you need to have the strength to walk away. But occasionally, even the most seasoned of investment moguls makes a decision that leaves other investors scratching their heads.

The recent acquisition of Dick Clark Productions by Dalian Wanda Group has raised more than a few eyebrows. Headed by China’s richest man, Wang Jianlin, the group will purchase the production company for $1 billion.

The skepticism about the deal stems from its high price tag — a whopping $1 billion USD. Though the production company is responsible for the Golden Globes, the American Music Awards, Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” and the annual “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” TV special, that price still comes as a shock to other investors.

In 2012, Guggenheim Partners acquired Dick Clark Productions for $370 million. At the time, experts considered this price to be inflated, as the company’s annual earnings totaled approximately $36 million before taxes, depreciation, and interest.

Though Dick Clark Productions has since increased its earnings up to $70 million a year, the company’s current value doesn’t come anywhere near the $1 billion purchase price Wanda will pay.

Given the lack of assets added by the production company over the last four years, sources have described this newest deal as being “nonsensical” and “unreal.” Others have criticized Wang for being “reckless” with the deal.

Still, Wanda Group has pressed on with the acquisition. Both Wanda and Dick Clark Productions may be banking on the Golden Globes, as the awards show’s contract will be up for renewal in just two years.

In a statement, Wanda highlighted that the deal represents the company’s “first step into television content” and that the company’s newest addition will complement their “current focuses on film, tourism, and sports industries.” The Wanda Group recently added a film production company, Legendary Entertainment, and the AMC movie theater chain to their portfolio.

Wanda’s recent purchases have been a bit unnerving for certain members of the House of Representatives. Wholly 16 members of the House want to expand the scope of the Committee on Foreign Investment in order to review Chinese acquisitions of media in the United States. They have significant “concerns about China’s efforts to censor topics and exert propaganda controls on America[n] media.”

However, Wang Jianlin has said that his main goal is profit, not propaganda. Some are predicting that Mr. Wang intends to produce his own awards shows. The company is also in the middle of constructing a “Moving Metropolis” in Qindao. The company hopes to draw foreign production companies to the northeastern Chinese city for filming.

Wang has stated that the Dick Clark management team will be kept as is after the deal closes. Although some may be concerned that China’s presence will become too significant in Hollywood, the acquisition may end up providing some much-needed diversity.