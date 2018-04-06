WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city’s WeHo Arts program has recently introduced six public art installations.

“Art on The Outside” is the city’s temporary art program that installs rotating artworks in spaces throughout the city, including on medians and in park spaces. The works include sculpture, murals and other outdoor works, most of which remain on display from between six months and three years.

The program is funded through the city’s Public Art and Beautification Fund.

Scheduled to be displayed through February 2019 at Kings Road Park, 1000 N. Kings Road, “Another Kind of Growth by artist Cole Sternberg, is a delicate, cast bronze sapling, standing at approximately seven-feet high.

Vulnerable against the surrounding semi-tropical green-scape, “another kind of growth” illustrates the fragility of our environment against overwhelming obstacles and pollution, according to the artist.

Located on the ground floor of the city’s five-story West Hollywood Park public parking structure, adjacent to the West Hollywood Library, “The Persona” is part of a series titled “Immersive Identity” by artist Yuri Boyko in collaboration with Valeria Troubina.

Artist Kate Costello’s series of untitled hand-painted murals at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd., are composed of recognized and familiar silhouettes that transcend language ethnography and time. The artist’s intention is to discover the murals as one would discover a buried treasure or an archeological artifact. The untitled murals are scheduled to be on view through March 2019.

“One Another” by West Hollywood resident Maxwell Carraher is a 10-foot-tall bronze sculpture scheduled for installation at Laurel Park, 1343 N. Laurel Ave., that depicts a hopeful man at the lower part of the sculpture reaching high above his head grasping the wrist of another man with all of his strength. The higher man appears to be pulling with all of his might while gazing upward and reaching out with his free arm.

The vinyl-printed “I See You WeHo” mural by West Hollywood resident Miguel Andrisani — also known as “Migs” — at the West Hollywood City Hall Community Plaza, 8300 Santa Monica Blvd., was inspired by the poem “I Sing the Body West Hollywood.” The poem, created by the city Poet Laureate Kim Dower, evokes West Hollywood’s landscape, landmarks and people in an homage to Walt Whitman’s classic poem, “I Sing the Body Electric.”

Presented in conjunction with the art production fund, “Champ,” Zoe Buckman’s first public art installation, is on view through February 2019 at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Sweetzer Avenue in front of the Standard, 8300 W. Sunset Boulevard.

Standing 43 feet tall and nine feet in diameter, the installation features a glowing white neon outline of an abstracted uterus with fiberglass boxing gloves in place of ovaries. The kinetic sculpture will slowly rotate, serving as a symbol of female empowerment.