WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city began its annual program of tree pruning Sept. 10, with work expected to continue through February.

The city has approximately 12,500 trees that require maintenance and care. The city’s tree contractor, West Coast Arborists, is beginning pruning work along Sunset Boulevard, taking care not to disrupt westbound lanes until after 10 a.m. in order to minimize the impact on morning commute traffic.

During the coming weeks, crews will move to other commercial areas on Beverly Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard and other arterial streets.

Following commercial area trimming, work will commence on residential arterial streets. Each day, trimming will start at 8 a.m. and work will be finished by 3 p.m.

The city will communicate to residents, businesses and motorists in advance of pruning work, using several methods.

“No parking” signs will be placed a minimum of 24 hours in advance of work. The signs will reflect scheduled trimming activities for each day and they will be broken down into two time segments: before noon and after 12 noon.

Parking spaces will be reopened as soon as possible after work is completed.

Door hangers or postings on trees will be placed a minimum of 72 hours in advance of residential tree-trimming activities.

Electronic message boards may be placed at strategic locations several days before trimming, as well as during trimming activities, in order to provide commuters with advance notice so they can plan route changes.

Notification of trimming activity also will be posted on the city’s website and on the city’s social media pages.