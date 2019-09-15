Local News West Hollywood

WeHo begins annual tree-trimming program

Posted on Author Independent Staff Report Comment(0) 290 Views

WEST HOLLYWOOD —The city began its annual program of tree pruning Sept. 9 with work expected to continue through February.

The city has approximately 12,500 trees that require maintenance and care. The city’s contractor, West Coast Arborists, is beginning pruning work along Sunset Boulevard, taking care not to disrupt westbound lanes until after 10 a.m. in order to minimize the impact on morning commute traffic. 

During the coming weeks, crews will move to other commercial areas on Beverly Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard, and other arterial streets. 

Following commercial area trimming, work will begin on residential arterial streets. Each day, trimming will start at 8 a.m. and work will be finished by 3 p.m.

The city will communicate to residents, businesses and motorists in advance of pruning work, using several methods.

No parking signs will be placed a minimum of 24 hours in advance of work. The signs will reflect scheduled trimming activities for each day and they will be broken down into two time segments: before noon and after 12 noon. 

Parking spaces will be reopened as soon as possible after work is completed.

Door hangers or postings on trees will be placed a minimum of 72 hours in advance of residential tree-trimming activities.

Electronic message boards may be placed at strategic locations several days before trimming, as well as during trimming activities, in order to provide commuters with advance notice so they can plan route changes.

Notification of trimming activity will be posted on the city’s website and on the city’s social media pages @WeHoCity.

For more information, contact Scott Smith at (323) 848-6463.

Independent Staff Report

Pluria Marshall

Related Articles
Entertainment Local News West Hollywood

Brazilian artist stages performance piece in WeHo cube

Posted on Author Independent Staff

WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city has welcomed Brazilian-born artist Manuel Lima to the Sunset Strip for 10 days as he creates an interactive performance piece, The Cube, in which he will live and work in public view. The Cube is a 10-foot-wide square translucent structure that is temporarily constructed around a shade tree, containing a Read More…
Hollywood Local News West Hollywood

45.5 million people visited L.A. in 2015

Posted on Author Independent Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — A record-setting 45.5 million people visited Los Angeles last year, an increase of 1.3 million from the previous year, tourism officials announced Jan. 11. The 2015 figure marked the fifth consecutive year of tourism growth, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board officials. Garcetti attributed the uptick Read More…
Entertainment Hollywood Local News Music

Mary J. Blige receives star on Walk of Fame

Posted on Author Independent Wire Services

HOLLYWOOD — On her 47th birthday, nine-time Grammy-winning singer Mary J. Blige received a star Jan. 11 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “When I was a little girl growing up in the projects, I just loved to sing, and I wanted to sing because it set me free from all of the negativity and Read More…