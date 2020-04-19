WeHo, Beverly Hills agree on Log Cabin lease

WEST HOLLYWOOD — The cities of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood have reached an agreement regarding the property located at 621 N. Robertson Blvd. – also known as the Log Cabin site – which is owned by the city of Beverly Hills but is located in West Hollywood.

With an agreement signed last week, West Hollywood will lease the site from Beverly Hills for a period of 12 months and intends to sublease the premises to the West Hollywood Recovery Center, which will continue to provide addiction recovery services at the site.

“We are thrilled to be able to secure this space to safeguard vital recovery services,” West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico said. “Tens of thousands of people have been helped by the 12-step meetings offered at the ‘Log Cabin’ and with the addition of the West Hollywood Recovery Center as the lead nonprofit we can count on another four decades of meetings and community recovery.

“These meetings will remain a vital resource for the West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and greater Los Angeles sober community. The city of West Hollywood has been committed to preserving access to services at this addiction recovery space and this lease agreement with our neighbors in the city of Beverly Hills is a testament to working together to address community needs.”

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with our neighbors in West Hollywood to allow the crucial services at the ‘Log Cabin’ to continue,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman said.

The Lions Club of West Hollywood formerly leased the site, but that agreement has expired. Beverly Hills had served notice to the Lions Club to vacate the premises by March 31.

“We sincerely appreciate the work of the Lions Club over many years to support community organizations and provide valuable meeting space,” Mayor Friedman said.Due to coronavirus health emergency and Los Angeles County Safer at Home Orders, all meetings have been temporarily suspended at the site due to the need to accommodate social distancing requirements. Community members may check for updates at http://thewhrc.org.

Independent Staff Report