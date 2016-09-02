WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city officially rolled out its bike share program, WeHo Pedals, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Aug. 30 with members of the West Hollywood City Council.

The bike share system features 150 “smart bikes” available at 20 self-service stations within the city. The public bicycles — bright green bicycles with yellow accents — are available for shared use on a short-term basis throughout the city.

Users will be able to check out a bike using a smartphone, computer, membership card or by typing a member number and pin into a keypad on the bike.

Community members have been given the opportunity to enroll in founding memberships for the discounted rate of $69 for the first year.

“We are so excited to offer bike share to the West Hollywood community as well as to visitors,” Mayor Lauren Meister said. “WeHo Pedals will be a fun and easy way to explore our city, to run quick errands, or to grab a bite without having to get in the car. And, with WeHo Pedals, you won’t have to worry about finding a parking spot once you reach your destination.”

WeHo Pedals feature GPS-enabled “Smart Bikes,” created by Social Bicycles and operated and maintained by CycleHop, a company that plans and operates bike share systems throughout North America. The bicycles feature LED headlights and taillights, eight gears, cargo baskets and a locking mechanism and can be locked to a WeHo Pedals bike share station for free or to any public bike rack within the service area for a nominal fee of $2. CycleHop will collect and redistribute the bicycles daily.

The WeHo Pedals service area includes the entire city of West Hollywood and nearby areas such as Beverly Hills, The Grove, and the Hollywood and Highland shopping area and the MTA Red Line Station. A system map is available at www.wehopedals.com.

Additional information about bicycling in West Hollywood is available at www.weho.org/residents/bikeweho.