The West Hollywood Aesthetics and Politics program (WHAP!) will host “The Truth is a Joke?” Feb. 10 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

Jeffrey T. Nealon, author of “Post-Postmodernism; or, The Cultural Logic of Just-in-Time-Capitalism,” and Peggy Kamuf, director of USC’s Comparative Studies in Literature and Culture Doctoral Program, will discuss the humor in the works of philosophers Jacques Derrida and J.L. Austin.

The WHAP! lecture series is co-hosted by the CalArts Aesthetics and Politics MA program and the city of West Hollywood through WeHo Arts.

Information: Michael Che, arts coordinator, at (323) 848-6377.

Other upcoming events include:

Book conversation: WeHo Reads will present a conversation between David Francis and Mary Rakow about Francis’ new book, “Wedding Bush Road,” Feb. 11, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the West Hollywood Library. Set in the rugged Australian landscape, against the workings of a rural horse farm and infused with aboriginal history, “Wedding Bush Road”is a novel about the choices people make, the regrets that linger, and the inevitable pull of home.

The event is presented by WeHo Arts and WeHo Reads and the Friends of the West Hollywood Library. Admission is free. Validated parking is available in the adjacent five-story structure.

To RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/Feb11FrancisRakow.

Information: Kelly Conn at (310) 652-5340.

Valentine’s Day: Senior citizens and their guests may join in Valentine’s Day festivities Feb. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd. There will be dancing and music featuring the Great American Swing Band. Desserts, coffee and tea will be served.

Admission is $2.

Information: (323) 848-6820.

Landlord incentives: The city of West Hollywood will co-host a lunch event with Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl to present new HouseLA incentives available to landlords who are willing to rent to individuals and families who have experienced homelessness Feb. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Emerson College, 5960 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required.

To RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/housela-tickets-30525556762.

Housing talk: The city of West Hollywood will host a community conversation on housing from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the West Hollywood Community Center at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd., as a way to engage with residents, renters, property owners and others about the city’s housing policies and programs.

The meeting will showcase the goals for addressing housing needs in the city and city staff members will be in attendance to discuss several programs that are underway and planned.

Attendance is free and community members are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

The city’s Rent Stabilization and Housing Division offers counseling services to both tenants and owners of residential rental properties, which includes in-house counseling services and written materials.

The city also facilitates the development of new housing, the rehabilitation of existing buildings and the development of mixed-use projects with a housing component.

One of the city’s core values is quality of residential life through which the city hopes to maintain a balanced sense of community by protecting quality of life, conserving historic neighborhoods, safeguarding housing affordabilit, and proactively governing growth with care and thought.

Anniversary showing:The city of West Hollywood and the Tweakers Project will present a 10th anniversary screening of the documentary film “Tweakers” Feb. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the West Hollywood Library.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with several of the participants featured in the film, who have since been active in the Tweakers Project and the greater recovery community, including Paulo Murillo, John W. McLaughlin, Wolffgang Scott, Patryk Hall and Robert Gamboa.

The Tweakers Project is an online volunteer support system of 6,000 worldwide members focused on harm reduction surrounding crystal meth use, and assisting those seeking treatment.

Admission is free. Validated parking will be available in the adjacent five-story structure.

Information: (323) 848-6823.

Panel discussion: In recognition and celebration of Black History Month, WeHo Reads present “We Rise! We Write! We Arrive1,”a panel discussion with women discussing their works of fiction and the stories that have inspired and influenced them.

The discussion will take place Feb. 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the West Hollywood Library.

The panel will be moderated by Lisa Teasley, and will include authors Natashia Deón (“Grace”), Tananarive Due (“The Living Blood”), Rachel M. Harper (“This Side of Providence”), and Attica Locke (“Black Water Rising”).

Admission is free. Validated parking will be available in the adjacent five-story structure.

Information: Michael Che at (323) 848-6377.