WEST HOLLYWOOD — At its regular City Council meeting April 15, the city launched its year-long countdown to Census 2020, which will take place April 1, 2020.

The city’s efforts, “Be Counted West Hollywood,” will help mobilize community members to take part in the upcoming census and will educate local residents and stakeholders about the importance of participating in the census and returning the questionnaire.

The United States Constitution mandates that a complete national population count be conducted every 10 years.

“The census provides critical information,” West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico said. “A complete count will help to ensure that West Hollywood receives a fair share of federal funding and investments and, on a state level, the count will determine California’s apportionment in the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s so important that people in our community take part and be counted.”

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office in California has estimated that during the 1990 Census, California’s population was undercounted by 2.7%, an undercount that likely resulted in California receiving at least $2 billion less in federal funds.

With the formation of a Complete Count Committee, the city will work to increase responsiveness in the 2020 Census utilizing local knowledge, influence and resources to promote the census through locally based, targeted outreach efforts.

The city is in the process of assembling its commitee with stakeholders from different community groups, including residents, members of the Chamber of Commerce, nonprofit organizations serving West Hollywood residents, members of the city’s advisory boards and commissions, and more.

The city has consistently supported legislation that requires the Census Bureau to count every person living in the United States, independent of their immigration or citizenship status and the city has strongly advocated for the importance of including questions about sexual orientation in order to help identify LGBTQ people and families and safeguard their rights and responsibilities.

The city’s Community and Legislative Affairs Division is currently developing an ambassador program for the Census 2020 initiative.

Information: Hernan Molina at (323) 848-6364.