WEST HOLLYWOOD — The City Council has unanimously approved a resolution in support of Measure H, the Los Angeles County Plan to Prevent and Combat Homelessness.

The council action came during the Feb. 6 City Council meeting.

Measure H in the upcoming March 7 ballot is intended to lift thousands of families and individuals out of homelessness and into better lives.

“Homelessness is an ever-increasing concern,” Mayor Lauren Meister said. “The need for Measure H is great and it is urgent. We must do everything we can on a regional level to support funding for programs and services that will help people to enter shelter, to access substance abuse treatment and hopefully be able to maintain stable housing.”

If approved by two-thirds of voters, Measure H will raise the countywide sales tax by one-quarter cent; generating approximately $355 million per year to address homelessness in Los Angeles County. Those funds would be utilized in support of the 47 strategies to combat homelessness outlined in the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative.

Funds would be aimed at services that prevent and combat homelessness within Los Angeles County, including mental health services, substance abuse treatment, health care, education, job training, rental and housing subsidies, case management and services, emergency and affordable housing, transportation, outreach, prevention and supportive services for homeless children, families, foster youth, veterans, battered women, seniors, disabled individuals, and other homeless adults.

“In West Hollywood, we’ve launched an innovative Homeless Initiative that’s helping us to reach homeless people in our community and connect them to services,” Mayor Pro Tem John Heilman said. “Our city, however, is just 1.9 square miles and the need for additional services within West Hollywood and across the county is extensive. Measure H is critically important to our collective ability to impact homelessness.”