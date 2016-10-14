WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city has extended its PickUp service to every Sunday, beginning Oct. 2.

Riders are now able to use The PickUp every Sunday from 2 to 10 p.m. at any one of its regular stops along Santa Monica Boulevard.

Nighttime ride service will continue its regular schedule on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The PickUp is a convenient alternative to driving, and it’s free. The PickUp runs along Santa Monica Boulevard in a four-mile loop with 15 stops in each direction between Robertson Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. The PickUp arrives at stops every 15 minutes and features beat mixes by Derek Monteiro.

Riders can also pick up a perk card that provides discounts and other perks from participating businesses when they hop on for a ride, which makes the switch from car to trolley well worth it.

The PickUp helps to curb drunk driving, eases parking and reduces traffic congestion.

Information: Francisco Gomez at (323) 848-6454.