WeHo, Hollywood plan activities for National Night Out

WEST HOLLYWOOD — Thousands of West Hollywood residents will gather on neighborhood streets Aug. 6 in a show of unity against crime as the city once again celebrates the annual National Night Out.

Events such as block parties, barbecues, live entertainment, dancing and more will take place throughout the city during the evening. Attendance is free.

“National Night Out is always terrific,” Mayor John D’Amico said. “Community members throughout West Hollywood enjoy hanging out and talking with their neighbors while making sure public safety and neighborhood watch is part of the night.

“National Night Out gives residents and local businesses opportunities to meet representatives from West Hollywood City Hall, West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, and our local L.A. County fire stations and provides opportunities to socialize and make new friends. I hope to see everyone there.”

As part of the city’s National Night Out events this year, there will be a free family-friendly movie night featuring “The Lego Movie 2” at dusk (approximately 8:15 p.m.) at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd., hosted by the city’s Recreation Services Division. Community members are invited to bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy a movie under the stars.

A complete up-to-date list of events, times, and locations is available on the city of West Hollywood’s website at www.weho.org/nno.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell is planning activities at four places within his district.

They will be Franklin Village, 1915 N. Bronson Ave., from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Citibank Parking Lot at 2450 Glendale Blvd., in Silver Lake from 6 to 9 p.m., the Olympic Division Police Station, 1130 S. Vermont Ave. from 6 to 9 p.m.; and the Rampart Division Police Station, 1401 W. Sixth St. from 6 to 9 p.m.

Councilman David Ryu also plans to attend the Franklin Village event.

This year marks the 36th anniversary of National Night Out, which began in 1984 as an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, law enforcement and community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie and to send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized against crime. Nationwide, more than 35 million people in neighborhoods across the country gather outdoors to celebrate their unity and their successes in the fight against crime. Celebrating National Night Out has been a tradition in West Hollywood since the city’s incorporation.

Independent Staff Report