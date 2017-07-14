WEST HOLLYWOOD — As part of the city’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety, new signals will be installed at four pedestrian crosswalks along Santa Monica Boulevard beginning July 10. Signals will be installed at Palm Avenue, Hancock Avenue, Westmount Drive and West Knoll Drive.

The project will take approximately three months to complete and the timeline for work will be focused around each unique crosswalk to ensure that impacts are minimized and that traffic flow along Santa Monica Boulevard remains a top priority. The project will include the installation of new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, curb ramps, pavement, traffic signage, traffic striping and pavement markings.

As work begins at each crosswalk, there will be periodic lane closures on Santa Monica Boulevard in specific areas to ensure that work crews can safely make improvements. At least one vehicular traffic lane will remain open in each direction along Santa Monica Boulevard throughout construction.

Electronic variable message signs — trailer-mounted programmable signs that urge drivers to slow down for the crosswalk safety zone along Santa Monica Boulevard — will provide updates to drivers so they can plan alternate routes and avoid delays. Crews will work on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The constant movement of vehicular traffic and pedestrians in close proximity is an ongoing challenge in the city. The city is continuously exploring a mix of measures to address pedestrian safety and manage traffic congestion.

The crosswalk signalization project is part of the engineering component of a three-part plan for pedestrian safety — Engineering, Education and Enforcement — which was approved by the City Council in 2014.

For additional information about the city’s efforts to ensure pedestrian safety and to brush-up on safety tips for walkers, visit www.weho.org/pedestriansafety.

For more information about the crosswalk signalization project, contact the Department of Public Works at (323) 848-6375.